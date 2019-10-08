Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $128.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPOT. Consumer Edge started coverage on Spotify in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Spotify to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut Spotify from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Spotify from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.27.

Shares of SPOT traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,163. Spotify has a 1-year low of $103.29 and a 1-year high of $169.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.03 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Spotify had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spotify by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Spotify by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Spotify by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Spotify by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Spotify by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

