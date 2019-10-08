Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $603.18 Million

Equities analysts expect Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) to post $603.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $599.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $625.80 million. Splunk posted sales of $480.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Splunk had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $516.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Splunk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $131.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $158.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.11.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 4,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $505,887.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $1,536,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Splunk by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 65,878 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Splunk by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,862 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Splunk by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,567 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.36. The company had a trading volume of 891,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,167. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.62 and its 200 day moving average is $125.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $83.69 and a fifty-two week high of $143.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of -76.33 and a beta of 2.06.

Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

