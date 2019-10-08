SPINDLE (SPD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $68,795.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $5.60, $33.94 and $50.98. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $655,469.00 and approximately $68,795.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.65 or 0.00864260 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00036172 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00209093 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005932 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00072273 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004316 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,211,962,623 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $20.33, $10.39, $5.60, $13.77, $32.15, $24.68, $33.94, $18.94, $7.50, $51.55 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

