Spence Asset Management Sells 61,340 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Spence Asset Management lessened its position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61,340 shares during the quarter. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Gartner by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,337,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,978,000 after buying an additional 161,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

IT traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $142.57. 380,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.59. Gartner Inc has a one year low of $120.89 and a one year high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total transaction of $249,979.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,499 shares of company stock worth $601,805 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

