Spence Asset Management Has $19.39 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 10.2% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $272.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,743,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,155. The company has a market capitalization of $272.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.63. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $171.89 and a twelve month high of $293.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total transaction of $4,323,033.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,030,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,479,075,506.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $789,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,143 shares of company stock valued at $38,535,340 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $320.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

