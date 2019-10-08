Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Trading 38.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001712 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Bisq, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 38.3% higher against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $2,951.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007749 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00021801 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010969 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.02 or 0.02236020 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000690 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bisq. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

