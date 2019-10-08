SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,158.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $963,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $385,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 80,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYD stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.06. 6,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,637. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $39.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.62.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.