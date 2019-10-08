SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) is Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.8% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $69,185,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 904,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,379,000 after purchasing an additional 347,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,612,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,702,000 after purchasing an additional 316,949 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $10,681,000. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $10,344,000.

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.98. The stock had a trading volume of 23,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,836. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average of $35.06.

