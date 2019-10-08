SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Purchased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,640 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $11,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000.

NYSEARCA TFI traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $50.88. 1,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,423. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.14. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $51.43.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0892 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

