SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Raised by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7,647.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,917 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 5.7% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $43,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.69. 689,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,408,453. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $111.90 and a 12-month high of $146.82.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

