SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) is GenWealth Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

GenWealth Group Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 5.1% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $12,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 34,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 124.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 345,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,757,000 after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $265.25. 148,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,638. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $216.97 and a fifty-two week high of $273.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.49.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.647 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.