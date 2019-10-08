SophiaTX (SPHTX) Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. SophiaTX has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $32,698.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SophiaTX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Hotbit, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00038366 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007009 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.44 or 0.05510023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000256 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About SophiaTX

SophiaTX (CRYPTO:SPHTX) is a token. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. SophiaTX’s official website is www.sophiatx.com . The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject . SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liquid and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

