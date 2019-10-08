Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.63

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and traded as high as $3.00. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 6,100 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49.

In other news, Director Joseph Riemer sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $55,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 10,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $28,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,480 shares of company stock valued at $150,628. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

