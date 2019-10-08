SolarCoin (SLR) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, SolarCoin has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. SolarCoin has a market cap of $1.03 million and $200.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Bittrex, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00697541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011748 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000704 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00015115 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000619 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,812,975 coins and its circulating supply is 55,635,647 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Bittrex, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

