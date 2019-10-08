Social Activity Token (SAT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $65.00

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. In the last seven days, Social Activity Token has traded up 57.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Social Activity Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and Exrates. Social Activity Token has a market cap of $83,533.00 and $65.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00081150 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00399983 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012152 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008761 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000074 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Social Activity Token Token Profile

Social Activity Token (SAT) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Social Activity Token’s official website is sphere.social . Social Activity Token’s official message board is medium.com/@sphereofficial

Social Activity Token Token Trading

Social Activity Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Activity Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Activity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

