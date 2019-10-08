SnowGem Reaches Market Cap of $454,030.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $454,030.00 and $137,629.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,225.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.38 or 0.02192999 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.02 or 0.02808660 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00698157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011695 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00677182 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00056358 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00446409 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012220 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 18,623,700 coins and its circulating supply is 18,546,608 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

