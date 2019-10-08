SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Trading Down 10.5%

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)’s share price dropped 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.65 and last traded at $12.07, approximately 4,225,563 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 9,330,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

SDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.

In other news, CEO David B. Katzman acquired 37,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $684,500.00. Also, insider Kay Oswald acquired 2,700 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $47,628.00. Insiders have purchased 43,800 shares of company stock worth $808,019 over the last 90 days.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

