SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.78.
SDC stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $21.10.
SmileDirectClub Company Profile
SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.
