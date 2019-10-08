Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (TSE:ZZZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (TSE:ZZZ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.06.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZZZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC raised Sleep Country Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

In related news, Senior Officer Eric Solomon sold 2,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$58,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$621,705.

Shares of TSE:ZZZ traded down C$0.24 on Tuesday, reaching C$20.20. The company had a trading volume of 72,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,517. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$16.01 and a twelve month high of C$28.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.54 million and a P/E ratio of 13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.52.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$166.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 1.8099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

