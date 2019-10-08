SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.63.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SKYW stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.90. 6,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,087. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average is $58.54. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.67.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.11. SkyWest had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $725.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $600,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 467,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,059,237.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wade J. Steel sold 17,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,022,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,270. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SkyWest by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 814,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,407,000 after purchasing an additional 106,262 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SkyWest by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 798,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,431,000 after acquiring an additional 80,725 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 764,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 508,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,717 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 389,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.