Skyline Asset Management LP Sells 41,200 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Skyline Asset Management LP lowered its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the quarter. Brunswick comprises approximately 1.9% of Skyline Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Skyline Asset Management LP’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $9,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Brunswick by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Brunswick by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William Metzger sold 15,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $834,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.18. 23,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,835. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average is $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Brunswick to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Brunswick from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.74.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

