Skyline Asset Management LP Purchases 300 Shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT)

Skyline Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP’s holdings in Plantronics were worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Plantronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Plantronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $749,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Plantronics by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Plantronics by 523.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Plantronics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Burton sold 5,000 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLT traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $34.99. The company had a trading volume of 20,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,247. Plantronics Inc has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $447.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plantronics Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

PLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen set a $61.00 price target on Plantronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price target on Plantronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Plantronics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti set a $83.00 price target on Plantronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Plantronics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plantronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

