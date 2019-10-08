Skyline Asset Management LP Has $11.50 Million Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Reinsurance Group of America comprises 2.3% of Skyline Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Skyline Asset Management LP owned 0.11% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $11,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2,806.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.45. 6,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,297. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12-month low of $127.84 and a 12-month high of $163.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.87.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 9.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 800 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $116,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,500 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,243. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

