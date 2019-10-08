Skyline Asset Management LP Buys 500 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP owned 0.44% of Minerals Technologies worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,275,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,254,000 after purchasing an additional 83,476 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,706,000 after purchasing an additional 79,248 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,107,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,245,000 after purchasing an additional 66,156 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 30.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 799,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,769,000 after purchasing an additional 187,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $71,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,649.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $344,341.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTX traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.52. 5,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,830. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.88. Minerals Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.47 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

