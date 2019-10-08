Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on SKX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Skechers USA to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of SKX stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.97. 58,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,919. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average is $32.71. Skechers USA has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $40.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Skechers USA’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers USA will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $59,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $3,334,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,500 shares of company stock worth $17,527,305 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,355,000 after acquiring an additional 79,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 101,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,671,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $392,282,000 after acquiring an additional 128,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 244,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

