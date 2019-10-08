SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Shares Down 2.8%

SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SINGY)’s share price dropped 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.04 and last traded at $13.04, approximately 102 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64.

About SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SINGY)

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company also offers engineering services, air charters, and tour wholesaling and related services, as well as trains pilots.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.