Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to post $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Silgan reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $4.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 4.46%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $323,972.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Alden sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $59,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,404.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $898,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth $2,628,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth $548,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Silgan by 730.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 35,877 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth $670,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLGN stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.47. The company had a trading volume of 165,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. Silgan has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $31.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

