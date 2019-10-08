Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Trading Down 11.1%

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) shares dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.82 and last traded at $15.86, approximately 3,174,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,218,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

SIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $849.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $56,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 232,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,039.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan M. Hilson purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $108,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,016.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.