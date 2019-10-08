Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.38

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 110722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Sibanye Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,369,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,795 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 45,792,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,516,000 after buying an additional 241,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sibanye Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 191,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 33,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL)

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.