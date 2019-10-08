ShipChain (SHIP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $697.00

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One ShipChain token can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. ShipChain has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $697.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012278 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00197637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.01027230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00031444 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00091815 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,156,558 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

