Shift Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,441.00 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. Shift has a total market capitalization of $666,379.00 and approximately $1,441.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shift has traded down 45.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Shift coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, IDAX and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Shift

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,465,617 coins. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, IDAX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

