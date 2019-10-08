Semux (SEM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $17,122.00

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Semux has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $17,122.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can now be bought for $0.0910 or 0.00001106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038568 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010964 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011007 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002325 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001048 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 11,928,250 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

