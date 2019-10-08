Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Trading Up 1.2%

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES)’s stock price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.83, approximately 1,545 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 265,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

The company has a market cap of $106.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative net margin of 553.01% and a negative return on equity of 248.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Second Sight Medical Products Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES)

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

