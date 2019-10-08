SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SSW. Zacks Investment Research cut SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.88.
Shares of SSW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,639. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 173,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 359,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 76,956 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 562.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 73,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,970 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 67,401 shares during the period. 46.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SEASPAN CORP/SH SH
Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.
