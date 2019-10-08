Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $1.30 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Seanergy Maritime an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $2.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 495,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $16.35.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.29). Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 81.41%. The company had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHIP. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter worth about $163,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

