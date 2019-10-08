SCRL Market Capitalization Tops $14.47 Million (SCRL)

SCRL (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. SCRL has a total market capitalization of $14.47 million and $215,552.00 worth of SCRL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SCRL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDAX, LATOKEN and IDEX. In the last seven days, SCRL has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012278 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00197637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.01027230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00031444 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00091815 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SCRL

SCRL’s genesis date was April 17th, 2018. SCRL’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,494,931 tokens. The official website for SCRL is www.scroll.network . SCRL’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll . SCRL’s official message board is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla

Buying and Selling SCRL

SCRL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

