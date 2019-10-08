Scanet World Coin Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (SWC)

Scanet World Coin (CURRENCY:SWC) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, Scanet World Coin has traded 37.3% higher against the US dollar. One Scanet World Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Kryptono. Scanet World Coin has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $381,117.00 worth of Scanet World Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00038366 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007009 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $453.44 or 0.05510023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000256 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scanet World Coin Profile

Scanet World Coin is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2018. Scanet World Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,486,783 tokens. Scanet World Coin’s official Twitter account is @Scanetchain_SWC . Scanet World Coin’s official message board is t.me/scanetchain_news . The official website for Scanet World Coin is www.scanetchain.io

Buying and Selling Scanet World Coin

Scanet World Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scanet World Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scanet World Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scanet World Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

