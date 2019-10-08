Savara’s (SVRA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued their hold rating on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Savara from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities downgraded Savara from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $2.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price objective on Savara and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Savara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Savara from $22.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Savara currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.09.

Shares of SVRA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.93. 1,966,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,587. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. Savara has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 12.61. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.20.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Savara will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVRA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Savara by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Savara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Savara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in Savara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Savara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

