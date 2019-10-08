Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €94.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €88.80 ($103.26).

EPA SAN opened at €82.30 ($95.70) on Friday. Sanofi has a one year low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a one year high of €92.97 ($108.10). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €80.00.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

