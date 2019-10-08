Salem Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Salem Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2,073.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,852,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 12,204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,312 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Chevron by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,518,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,600,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,940 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,560,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $214.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.