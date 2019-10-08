Saga (LON:SAGA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Saga (LON:SAGA) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAGA. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Saga in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Saga in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an under review rating on shares of Saga in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Saga has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 99.20 ($1.30).

Shares of Saga stock opened at GBX 46.52 ($0.61) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.84. The company has a market cap of $521.95 million and a PE ratio of -2.54. Saga has a 1-year low of GBX 31.78 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.20 ($1.85). The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Saga’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 2.46%. Saga’s payout ratio is presently -0.11%.

In related news, insider Eva Eisenschimmel purchased 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £10,086.56 ($13,179.88).

Saga Company Profile

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

