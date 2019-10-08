SafeCoin Price Tops $0.0532 on Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0532 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $151.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

