RWS’s (RWS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of RWS (LON:RWS) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RWS. Numis Securities lowered RWS to an add rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays raised their target price on RWS from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

RWS stock opened at GBX 617 ($8.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 588.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 591.44. RWS has a 1 year low of GBX 397 ($5.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 659 ($8.61).

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through four segments: Patent Translation & Filing, Patent Information, Life Sciences, and Language Solutions. The Patent Translation & Filing segment undertakes patent translation and filing services of patent activities, as well as IP translations for litigation and information purposes, including prior-art documents, office actions, opposition proceedings and correspondence, and written opinions of international searching authorities.

