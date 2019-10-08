Royal Bank of Canada Trims Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price to $95.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s previous close.

ZM has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.29. 55,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,276. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $107.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $1,414,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $3,285,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $16,759,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.