Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 335,887 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,415,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.97% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $10,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 240.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 16.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FAX opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $4.31.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

