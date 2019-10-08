Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 5.8% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $61,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 383,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after buying an additional 37,565 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 22.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at about $379,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.05. The firm has a market cap of $113.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $65.76 and a one year high of $81.61.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.796 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

