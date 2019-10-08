Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $324.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FLT. Zacks Investment Research cut FleetCor Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut FleetCor Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $280.94.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $279.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. FleetCor Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $304.65.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $647.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.95 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.