Roubaix Capital LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Roubaix Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the period. BioSpecifics Technologies makes up about 1.9% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.53% of BioSpecifics Technologies worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,007 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 354,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 59.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 42,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 84.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 52,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSTC traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.03. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,158. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $51.16 and a 1 year high of $73.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.21.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 63.06% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th.

In other BioSpecifics Technologies news, Director Toby Wegman sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $60,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,890 shares in the company, valued at $104,384.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

