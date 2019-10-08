Roubaix Capital LLC Buys Shares of 152,901 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 152,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,000. Allegheny Technologies accounts for approximately 2.8% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 992.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Longbow Research cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.45 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

Shares of ATI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,389. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $44,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,060.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at $114,470.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $222,680 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

