Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 2.7% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.56.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $341.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,106. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $245.59 and a 1-year high of $385.51. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $357.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.15.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total transaction of $181,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total transaction of $540,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,105.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

